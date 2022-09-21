Genesse County Land Bank struggles to eliminate blight in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is hoping an influx of money will help address Flint’s overwhelming blight problem, but the allocated funding is not enough to eliminate the widespread problem.
Michael Freeman took over the role as executive director for the Genesee County Land Bank in 2020. Small successes keep him going, like the recent project of demolishing vacant and burned out homes on Missouri Avenue.
“We were able to transform this area significantly,” said Freeman.
But Missouri Avenue is just one of thousands of properties in need of attention.
“It’s going to take time. Everything can’t be done all at once,” said Freeman.
The Genesee County Land Bank was created in 2004 with the mission to restore value to the community by acquiring, developing and selling vacant and abandoned properties. Many acquired thru the treasure’s office are properties in distress.
“We have to find a path,” said Freeman. “How do we raise money because these properties don’t come with money.”
The land bank currently has about 13,500 properties in its portfolio, of which about 60% are vacant lots. The others are either slated for demo, or put up for sale.
Homeownership takes priority, but an estimated 2,200 homes are beyond repair.
Arson has been spreading thru Flint’s east side neighborhood, leaving burned out shelled homes behind. Danger zones like that keep Freeman up at night.
“I am most conceded with burn outs," Freeman said. “When I go to sleep at night, I wonder is tomorrow the day someone will be seriously hurt or injured in one of these properties.”
The land bank is slated to get millions of dollars to help in its mission and plans to use millions to tear down 2,200 dangerous properties over the next four years.
The hopes is to use $45 million in funding from various sources, including state, county, local and private dollars to remove the blight and revitalize neighborhoods.
Freeman understands the frustration residents are feeling and said he feels it too.
“This is my town. I’m from Flint. It hurts when I see the conditions and what happened,” said Freeman.
He estimates it would take about $150 million to eliminate the blight problem in Flint altogether.
Click here to learn more about the land bank, and the properties available for purchase and slated to be demolished.