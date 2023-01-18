GHOST team, Chris Hansen offer critical information about child predators

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is working to keep children safe.

The GHOST team hosted a virtual town hall forum with "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January.

The sheriff's office took to social media to provide critical information to parents about predators logging on to target children.

The group went over the many ways that predators try to lure children online, including by using different apps for private chatting, during the hour-long town hall.

"They know that I do these things. It comes up in the chats and they blur this line between fantasy and reality," Hanson said. "There they are if we weren't their...there would be the rape of a child."

They also sent out a warning about sextortion, which involves teens being exploited and blackmailed into sharing sexually explicit images of themselves online.

"Our predators will travel, they come across the county lines," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. "I will do whatever it takes to keep the people in this county, in this state, in this country with what tools I have safe from predators. They should be no corner where they feel comfortable enough to prowl."

The entire town hall meeting is available on the Genesee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page under videos.