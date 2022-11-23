Giveaways help feed families for Thanksgiving amid record inflation

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The American Farm Bureau Federation expects a 20% hike in the average cost of preparing a Thanksgiving dinner over last year.
A Mid-Michigan woman is feeling the weight of that inflation as she plans Thanksgiving dinner for her family.
"The price of groceries are high, so this helps me provide more for the family, said Kamara Alexander, who received a free turkey and bags of groceries at the annual Richfield Early Learning Center turkey giveaway.
The need is great in Genesee County this Thanksgiving. One-by-one, cars pulled into the school parking lot on Tuesday to pick up a turkey and bags of groceries.
"One of the things we are noticing is how expensive food is right now," said Pamela Haldy, the school's superintendent.
With inflation reaching record highs and food prices increasing up to 12% since last year, Alexander and her family are just grateful for the extra help. She said the school not only helps during the holidays, but they help families throughout the year.
"They help with the kids during school. It is just a wonderful school so them helping is a plus," Alexander said.
Catholic Charities was more than half dozen organizations that received hundreds of bus passes from the Flint Mass Transportation Authority. The organization got 1,000 free passes.
CEO Vicky Schultz said her organization provides bus passes to the people they serve but, Tuesday's donation will help them offset some of their costs.
"So we have so many programs that, by the time we spread out 1,000 bus tickets, it seems like it should go a long ways, but with people coming and going accessing the thousands and thousands of programs, we stretch them as far as we can," she said.
Mid-Michigan McDonald's owners/operators provided the turkeys for the community, including a giveaway in Saginaw on Tuesday. It is a part of an effort across Michigan to provide more than 1,500 donated turkeys.