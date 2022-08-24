Goodrich man critical after fiery crash in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Goodrich man was in critical condition after a fiery crash in Oakland County early Wednesday.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the 53-year-old man drove his Dodge Journey through the intersection of M-15 and Dixie Highway in Independence Township around 1 a.m.
The man crashed into the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet, where he hit a pole, rolled over and caught fire. The 53-year-old was trapped in the Dodge and ended up in the back seat, according to investigators.
The Independence Township Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fire quickly and cut the Goodrich man from his SUV. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday.
Investigators don't believe the man was intoxicated when the crash happened, but they say he was not wearing a seat belt. The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue investigating.