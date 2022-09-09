Goodrich mourning loss of village president, who died from crash injuries

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - The president of the Goodrich Village Council in Genesee County has died.
Doug McAbee was 74 years old.
The Atlas Township clerk says McAbee died Sept. 2 from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while crossing M-15 at Park Drive in Goodrich on Aug. 24. His memorial services were held Friday afternoon.
McAbee was an activist for the community and involved with Goodrich Area Schools for years.
It was not clear Friday how McAbee's position on the village council would be filled.