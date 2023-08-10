Gov. Whitmer tours early education center in Midland Thursday

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Mid-Michigan Thursday, encouraging parents to sign their kids up for Pre-K.
Gov. Whitmer toured an Early Education Center in Midland Thursday morning. She was joined by other educators, students and local community leaders.
"One thing we know is that doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity," said Gov. Whitmer. "That's why I created this new department so that we can have, pull all the pieces of the lifetime of education out of a variety of departments and have one real focus and move the needle. We need to improve outcomes."
The Governor recently signed the Michigan education budget, which included more than $250 million to expand public Pre-K for up to 5,600 kids.
The Governor has been championing public Pre-K for all by the end of her second term.
Her office says families can save $10k a year, and it helps prepare children for academic success.