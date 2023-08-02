Governor Whitmer approves $23.3 million for state recreation development

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer has approved more than $23.3 million in new Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grants.
That includes $300,000 for each of Genesee and Gladwin Counties, and over $2,000,000 for Bay County.
Independence Boat Launch in Bangor Township is one area to benefit from the grants. Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley hopes to turn it into a place that even people without boats can enjoy.
"We are going to be able to build a pavilion here with some picnic tables, so people can have a picnic lunch or sit and enjoy the waterfront," said Rowley.
In total, Bangor Township received over $210,000 from state Natural Resources Trust Fund Grants. Not all of that is going towards the pavilion, Rowley also plans to put in accessible kayak and canoe launches to make the Saginaw River more accessible for everyone.
"Our leaders came to the conclusion that, 'Hey this is something that very few have,'" said Rowley. "Let's put an exclamation point on this and really improve accessibility to all."
Finn Road Park in Hampton Township is also using the funds to increase accessibility. That includes increasing the number of accessible parking spots and adding a universal boat launch of their own.
"We have a great access point right here to the Saginaw Bay," said Ellen Lutz. "Currently, it is really just used by fishermen, and I think increasing that so that people can enjoy it in kayaks and canoes is just another great way to get people outside and enjoying what we have to offer here."
In addition to the funds for Bangor and Hampton Townships, the Department of Natural Resources also received $1.3 million dollars to acquire over 400 acres for the Crowe Island State Game Area in Bay County.