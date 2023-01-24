 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland,
Macomb and Washtenaw Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop around 8 am,
however, amounts and impacts during the morning commute are
expected to remain minimal. Snow will then steadily increase in
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 am and 4 pm Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the early commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Grand Blanc City Council approves Story Book Trail in Rust Park

  Updated
The Genesee District Library will run a Story Book Trail at Rust Park in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc's City Council approved the project last, it will set permanent display units along the walking paths, alternating stories every four weeks.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc’s Rust Park is receiving an addition to its paved pathways.

Last week, the Grand Blanc City Council approved a Story Book Trail to be placed in the park. The existing trail in Rust Park will have permanent display units added to show parts of popular children's stories.

The stories will be alternated every four weeks.

A public ceremony for the trail in Grand Blanc is scheduled for the early summer. There also is a Story Book Trail in the works for Linden.

If those two locations are successful, a third location may be created elsewhere in Genesee County.

