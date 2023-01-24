Grand Blanc City Council approves Story Book Trail in Rust Park

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc’s Rust Park is receiving an addition to its paved pathways.
Last week, the Grand Blanc City Council approved a Story Book Trail to be placed in the park. The existing trail in Rust Park will have permanent display units added to show parts of popular children's stories.
The stories will be alternated every four weeks.
A public ceremony for the trail in Grand Blanc is scheduled for the early summer. There also is a Story Book Trail in the works for Linden.
If those two locations are successful, a third location may be created elsewhere in Genesee County.