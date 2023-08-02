Grand Blanc Community Schools unveils new athletic complex

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Community Schools unveiled its new athletic complex on Wednesday.
The school district held a walk-in tour to show the new complex.
The new facility includes an upgraded football field, moved back to where it was during the 1970s, and two turf fields.
There is a floating bulkhead in the high school's swimming pool designed for water polo.
"The ability to have more kids in the water at times, we're getting to a point with the size of our teams that we had kids doing dry land practice while some were in the pool," says Grand Blanc Athletic Director Jerrod Dohm. "Now the entire team will be in the pool. It's a big advantage for our kids and their training in an incredible facility."
The school district adds that the new track and soccer complex will be finished by spring.