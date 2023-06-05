Grand Blanc doctor dies after hit-and-run crash in Kings Pointe

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A pulmonary and sleep doctor from Grand Blanc died two days after a vehicle hit him in the Kings Pointe subdivision, police say.
The Grand Blanc City Police Department says Dr. Venkat Rao died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash on Thursday.
Rao treated patients at Hurley Medical Center and McLaren Flint Hospital through the Chest & Sleep Medicine Consultants practice where he worked.
Police found Rao lying unconscious along a street in the Kings Pointe neighborhood off Genesee Road on Thursday. Investigators determined he was hit by a vehicle, but none were around when authorities arrived.
An ambulance rushed Rao to Ascension Genesys Hospital. He was listed in critical condition until he death on Saturday.
The Grand Blanc City Police Department says a motorist showed up at the scene Thursday while officers were still conducting their investigation. The motorist claimed they may have hit Rao.
Police detained the motorist for questioning, but they don't believe the motorist was intoxicated when the crash happened.
Investigators were working on reports about the crash on Monday. They will be turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office when they are complete for a review of possible criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the deadly crash should call Grand Blanc City police at 810-694-1111.
Rao's obituary says he moved to Mid-Michigan in 1992 to practice medicine with specialties in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine.
He was chairman of the Board of Medicine for the state of Michigan, the chairman of internal medicine at McLaren Flint Hospital, a board member for the Genesee County Medical Society, and a board member for the Mott Community College Foundation.
McLaren Flint President and CEO Chris Candela offered the following statement about Rao:
"We were all terribly saddened to learn of the untimely and tragic passing of Dr. Venkat Rao. A kind and dedicated physician, he was devoted to his patients and valued by his colleagues. His absence will be noticed, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and those who love him."
Rao is survived by his wife of 45 years, two children, two grandchildren, his mother and many other relatives.