Grand Blanc dog agility trainer heading to world championship

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Imagine trying to get a dog to weave through an obstacle course without treats or a leash.
Stefanie Theis has been a dog agility trainer for 11 years. The Grand Blanc woman decided to compete for a national dog agility competition for the first time ever with her best buddy -- Rikki Tikki Tavi, or Tavi for short.
The catchy name for this speedy border Collie-Terrier mix was inspired by the fictional story of the brave mongoose.
"That's what I had hoped he'd be for me. Kinda like my buddy, my protector," Theis said.
In November, Tavi and Theis went to tryouts at the UKI U.S. Open in Jacksonville, Fla. Tavi's clean performance was nothing less than amazing.
"Tavi ended up winning the national and that earned him a spot on the world team," Theis said.
In just a couple of weeks, the duo will be heading to the World Agility Open Championship event in Netherlands, representing Team USA.
Their training and commitment got them far, but it's their dog and handler relationship that makes them even more unique.
"He trusts me, I trust him. That allows him to go as fast as he can on course and also allows me to go as fast as I can and direct him around the obstacle courses as well," Theis said.
Going across the world to represent the United States, Michigan and Grand Blanc excites Theis the most.
"We're very fortunate to be in this region that we live in. I don't know if we would've been as successful anywhere else because we have amazing trainers and facilities here," she said.
Theis has high hopes for more success.
"The goal is always to end up on the podium hopefully with the to spot, either individually or as a team," she said.
Theis will always feel like a winner with her best friend around.
"No matter what happens I bring back home the best dog there," she said. "He's super special to me, so I'm glad he's the one I get to share this one with as a first."
The event takes place May 17 to 21 and can be watched live online. Click here for a link to the livestream.