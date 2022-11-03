Grand Blanc driver's education instructor has license suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc driver's education instructor lost her state license after allegedly failing to update records after an unapproved move.
The Michigan Secretary of State's Office suspended the license for Ebony Booth, who operates Training Day Drivers Academy. The driving school was located at 9523 S. Saginaw Road and moved to 2442 E. Maple Road.
Booth's license to conduct state-required driver's education courses was suspended as of Oct. 25 for violations of Michigan's Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act.
State regulators went to inspect Training Day at the South Saginaw Road address and found it was vacant. The business was located at the Maple Road address by then.
The Secretary of State's Office says Booth failed to submit a request to change locations, obtain a new provider certificate, update contracts and revise her listing on other documents. She is accused of submitting documents to the state using her former address after the move.
Booth also allegedly failed to obtain a fire marshal inspection of the classroom on Maple Road and failed to update state records for six routes students will drive as part of their instruction.