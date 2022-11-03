 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Grand Blanc driver's education instructor has license suspended

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan Secretary of State's Office

A Michigan Secretary of State branch office

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc driver's education instructor lost her state license after allegedly failing to update records after an unapproved move.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office suspended the license for Ebony Booth, who operates Training Day Drivers Academy. The driving school was located at 9523 S. Saginaw Road and moved to 2442 E. Maple Road.

Booth's license to conduct state-required driver's education courses was suspended as of Oct. 25 for violations of Michigan's Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act.

State regulators went to inspect Training Day at the South Saginaw Road address and found it was vacant. The business was located at the Maple Road address by then.

The Secretary of State's Office says Booth failed to submit a request to change locations, obtain a new provider certificate, update contracts and revise her listing on other documents. She is accused of submitting documents to the state using her former address after the move.

Booth also allegedly failed to obtain a fire marshal inspection of the classroom on Maple Road and failed to update state records for six routes students will drive as part of their instruction.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you