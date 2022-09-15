Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players.
Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were at times inappropriate and/or offensive on multiple levels," according to a statement released Thursday.
Grand Blanc City Police Det. Sgt. Bryan Byarski said officers learned of the ongoing series of messages on Snapchat last Friday. He said messages included "Hitler salutes," adding "Hitler moustaches" and students partially exposing themselves.
Other messages showed students wearing KKK hoodies and a cheerleader wearing a hat with a profane message directed at President Joe Biden.
Administrators say the group chat took place "for quite some time" and neither coaches nor school officials knew it existed until recently. Not all members of the team were included in the group chat.
None of the messages included threats, according to the district's statement.
"That being said, the content, even in an effort at 'humor' amongst a diverse group of friends, was unacceptable in our athletic program," the school statement says.
Byarski said no criminal charges were filed in connection with the Snapchat messages.
The district says multiple students involved in the group chat violated policies in the school and athletic handbooks, so they will face discipline. But officials say they can't disclose any specific discipline for the students.
However, ABC12 News has learned that some students were suspended for one game while others were suspended for two or three games.
