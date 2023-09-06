Grand Blanc mobile home park in danger of losing water after missed payments

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township is taking a mobile home park to court, claiming they are behind on more than $100,000 in water payments.
Neighbors say they received no warning from management at Parkwood Mobile Home Park. One man said he only knew there was a problem after his daughter told him about Tuesday's township Board of Trustees meeting.
At that meeting, the township announced they were suing the park.
"It just frustrates me, big time," said John Montague, who lives at the park. "I didn't know they could do that. I thought it was all separate just like a house anywhere else."
Residents at the park pay their water bill to a third party service every month. That money is supposed to be paid by the park to the township.
"We pay Universal Utilities and it's on an autopay," said Montague. "So it is automatically taken out of our account."
Township Supervisor Scott Bennett says he has empathy for the residents of the park. That's why they chose to take the park to court rather than simply turning off the water.
"The rate payers of our water system shouldn't have to absorb the cost of them not paying their bills," said Supervisor Bennett. "We understand the residents are in a tight spot here. They've been paying their bills probably to the mobile home park owners. They just haven't been paying the utility bills to us."
But for those living in the park, the threat of losing their water is very real.
"My son lives in here," said Christy Brennan. "He's got a 2-year-old, about to be 3. How are they going to give them a bath? There's kids in this park. How can you do that?"
The township says they've not been able to get into contact with Patrick Miller, who owns the park.
However, he did answer calls from ABC12. Miller says the park got behind on payments due to negligence by a former manager, and they're currently making payments on the bill. He says he plans to be fully paid off in the next 4 months.