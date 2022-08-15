Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc residents can share their thoughts on a site plan sent in by a developer to transform the former Jewel Golf Course into housing.
A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The course didn't reopen this year, leaving the property with overgrown grass and wildlife.
The Jewel of Grand Blanc opened as the Grand Blanc Golf Course in 1968 before rebranding in 2009.
Community members packed the Grand Blanc Senior Center on Pagels Drive to discuss the plans Monday evening.
Those who live on the course said they are upset about what the project will mean for property values, traffic and infrastructure. They also lamented the loss of their former views of the greens and fairways.
This was hard for our community to accept that we didn't have a golf course anymore, because most those who live on it were there for a purpose or reason. They loved it," said Grand Blanc resident Michael Byrne. "This development is going to happen. What we want to do is get one that is aesthetically pleasing to our community and doesn't impact the flooding issue we talked about and the traffic issues."
Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said the city planner, engineer and Department of Public Works director have heard the residents' concerns. They will review the plan, gather information and suggest adjustments at the Sept. 19 planning commission meeting.