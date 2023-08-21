Grand Blanc police plan Operation Safe Arrival to boost school safety

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department, in conjunction with Grand Blanc Community Schools and the Grand Blanc City Police Department, announce the beginning of Operation Safe Arrival.
The goal of Operation Safe Arrival is to educate motorists to help ensure the safety of children. This is the 17th year of the program, which addresses vehicles failing to stop for buses with flashing red lights and drivers speeding in school zones.
Aug. 28 is the first day of school for Grand Blanc Community Schools, Woodland Park Academy and Grand Blanc Academy.
According to the Grand Blanc Township police, enforcement will continue to target speeding vehicles in school zones. Starting Aug. 29 and through the first week of school, police will put marked patrol vehicles in school zones with their emergency lights activated to remind drivers that school is back in session.
Officers will continue to monitor the school zones throughout the year and take appropriate enforcement action.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department wants to remind motorists to stop for school buses. The state statute says,
"The driver of a vehicle overtaking or meeting a school bus which has stopped and is displaying two alternately flashing red lights located at the same level shall bring the vehicle to a full stop not less than 20 feet from the school bus and shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the visual signals are not actuated. A vehicle approaching a stopped bus must stop unless the roadway is divided into two roadways by leaving an intervening space or by a physical barrier, or clearly indicated dividing section so constructed as to impede vehicular traffic."
Motorists who fail to stop for a school bus could face a $220 fine and have three points assessed to their driving record. In addition to the civil fine, a judge could order a person to perform up to 100 hours of community service at a school.
A motorist can also get a ticket by word of the bus driver.
Fines for speeding in school zones are enhanced.
- 1 to 10 mph over the limit is $125 and two points.
- 11 to 15 mph over the limit is $140 and three points.
- 16 to 25 mph over the limit is $190 and four points.
- 26 to 35 mph over the limit is $260 and four points.
- Anything 36 mph and more over the limit is $340 and four points.
For more information, contact Sgt. Scott Theede with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at 810-424-2611 or the Grand Blanc Community Schools transportation office at 810-591-8965.