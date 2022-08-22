Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools.
Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition to four school resource officers this school year. Parents like Chapman say they feel more at ease.
“I didn't hear anybody have to fight for this, or cause a big stir about it,” Chapman said. “They just went about it and did it without parents having to do that, which was really important.”
Two school resource officers from the city of Grand Blanc will man the high school while two from Grand Blanc Township will be placed at each middle school. The additional security guards will be placed at the elementary schools.
“If there's students in the building our people are there the whole time,” said Jody Grant, director of training at Premier Security Solutions. “The school resource officer might not have that luxury. He might have to be at the police department or at court or doing a home visit.”
Grant said more districts are requesting help from these retired law enforcement officers since the tragedy at Oxford High School and more recently the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“Our school clients have almost doubled,” Grant said. “We work with schools in Oakland County, Livingston County, Genesee County, St. Clair County.”
The additional help will allow Grand Blanc police officers do their job better where they can focus on specific schools and their students.
“Having armed security that we know is a good company and trustworthy, that will definitely ease a little bit of that pressure on our school resource officer,” Grand Blanc Township Police Sgt. Scott Theede said.