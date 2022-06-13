Grand Blanc Township Fire Department spending more than planned on fuel

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High gas prices are hitting first responders.
As a result, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department may make fewer public appearances this year.
Fire Chief Robert Burdette said that the department has used roughly 60% of their fuel budget less than halfway through this year.
As a result, the department may make fewer parade appearances this year to save on diesel fuel. However, residents should not worry about the department's ability to respond.
"We're still gonna be responding. We know fuel costs are going up. We'll make adjustments if we have to in more areas. But as far as you need the help, we're still gonna be responding," Burdette said
Officials said filling up one of their trucks costs anywhere between $100 and $200 right now. If the department does exceed its budget for fuel, it may have to make some cuts.