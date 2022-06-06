Grand Blanc Township man dies two days after crash on Hill Road

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man died and a woman suffered minor injuries after a crash on Hill Road last week.
Police say the 42-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, which was two days after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Hill and Wakefield roads around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the man was driving a Chevrolet HHR west on Hill Road when a 55-year-old woman from Grand Blanc Township driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound made a left turn onto Wakefield Road into his path.
The collision caused the HHR to skid off the road, overturn and hit a tree. The 42-year-old was pinned in his vehicle until the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department cut him free.
An ambulance rushed the 42-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where he died on Saturday. The 55-year-old woman went to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township for treatment of minor injuries.
Grand Blanc Township police believe at least one of the drivers was intoxicated when the crash happened. Excessive speed and lack of seat belt use also were contributing factors, according to investigators.
Grand Blanc Township police say this was the first deadly crash they investigated in nearly two years. The township's last traffic death was reported in July 2020.