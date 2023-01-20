Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program.
Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy.
"It's exciting to see them excited to get in the car, to learn the job, to see what we do, to see their eyes get opened to some things," said Grand Blanc Township Police Lt. John Swartz.
Cadets have several responsibilities, including vacation checks and capturing fingerprints.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department launched its cadet program last year and currently has two cadets are on the force. One of them is a freshman studying criminal justice at Oakland Community College.
"I like the proactive nature of the kind of work," said Grand Blanc Township Police Cadet Zach Rockafellow. "I didn't want to sit behind a desk when I'm older to do my work and I like helping people, so this is the perfect fit."
Anyone interested in signing up for the cadet program can contact the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at 810-424-2714. Applications are due Feb. 1.