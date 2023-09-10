 Skip to main content
Grand Blanc Township Police mourning the loss of retired K9 Jimi

  Updated
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department announced that their retired police dog, Jimi, has passed away.

Jimi served for more than seven years for the residents of Grand Blanc Township and Genesee County.


Grand Blanc Township Police says Jimi was known for his nose and ability to "sniff out bad guys and illegal drugs." He was also known for the time he spent in schools and letting the kids pet and interact with him.

The police department posted a memorial on their Facebook page, thanking Jimi for his service and to "rest easy."

