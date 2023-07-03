Grand Blanc Township police stop 83-year-old scam victim

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A routine traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township prevented an elderly woman from becoming the victim of an email scam.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says an officer stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate on Friday. As they spoke with the 83-year-old driver, they saw a large amount of cash in her purse.
The woman told officers that she was taking thousands of dollars to an unknown person, which they soon learned was part of an email scam.
The officer escorted the woman back to the bank, where the money was deposited back into her account.