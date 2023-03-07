Grand Blanc Township woman critically injured in crash on Dort Highway

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash on Dort Highway on Tuesday morning.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says the 25-year-old woman was driving south on Dort Highway around 7:55 a.m., when she made a left turn onto Grand Blanc Road into the path of a car traveling northbound.
Investigators say the woman's car overturned after the collision. An ambulance rushed her to Ascension Genesys Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
A 38-year-old Flint man driving the northbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Grand Blanc Township police don't believe either driver was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. The investigation will continue into what caused the crash.