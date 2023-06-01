 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Grass fire spreads to several buildings, vehicles in Saginaw

  • Updated
  • 0

A grass fire spread into two commercial buildings, two houses and vehicles on Collingwood Avenue in Saginaw.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An east-side Saginaw neighborhood is recovering from a major fire Wednesday night.

The Saginaw Fire Department responded to reports of a field fire that spread to a garage on Collingwood Avenue around 8 p.m. Flames eventually spread to two commercial buildings, two homes and a few vehicles.

A firefighter suffered a sprained ankle while fighting the blaze. Fire crews remained on the scene cleaning up and dousing hot spots for five hours until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators were still trying to determine how the fire started Thursday afternoon.

