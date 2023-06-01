Grass fire spreads to several buildings, vehicles in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An east-side Saginaw neighborhood is recovering from a major fire Wednesday night.
The Saginaw Fire Department responded to reports of a field fire that spread to a garage on Collingwood Avenue around 8 p.m. Flames eventually spread to two commercial buildings, two homes and a few vehicles.
A firefighter suffered a sprained ankle while fighting the blaze. Fire crews remained on the scene cleaning up and dousing hot spots for five hours until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators were still trying to determine how the fire started Thursday afternoon.