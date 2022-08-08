Gratiot County launching video livestream tool for 911 callers

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People calling 911 in Gratiot County soon will be able to show and tell what they are seeing during emergencies.
The Gratiot County Central Dispatch Authority is among the first 100 public safety answering points in the U.S. with the capability of receiving live videos and multimedia from 911 callers.
The county is working with Prepared on a new system that increases the effectiveness and capabilities of the 911 system. The company's 911 livestream system launched in October 2021.
“I am pleased to add this tool to aid our public safety telecommunicators which can better depict incidents," said Gratiot County Central Dispatch Director Dan Morden. "Video will be an integral part of the road to NG911, recognizing pictures and/or video is worth a thousand words.”
Dispatchers will be required to get consent of each 911 caller before obtaining video. Callers who allow video will receive a text message from the 911 with a link to tap, which will set up a live video feed between the caller and dispatchers.
While videos are rolling, 911 callers should place their phones on speaker mode.
Morden said the video livestream function does not provide police or 911 authorities with access to any contents of a phone.
Gratiot County 911 officials have been training on the new Prepared system for two weeks to identify scenarios when the video function would help and to deploy it effectively with callers.