Hardworking pair works year-round to help keep downtown Bay City's walks safe and clean

Weather Alert

A region of light freezing rain or drizzle will move across the region late this evening and through the first half of the overnight. There may be some snow and sleet mixing in at times, especially across the Tri Cities. Temperatures will hold nearly steady at or just below freezing. While additional snow and ice accumulations will be minimal, untreated paved surfaces will remain extremely slippery tonight. Drivers are encouraged to use caution on the roads tonight.