Hazardous material spilled into Flint River again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An unknown oily substance spilled into the Flint River on Thursday for the second time in about a year.

The Flint Fire Department began investigating the spill around 7:30 p.m. after a fisherman noticed a sheen on the water near the Utah Avenue bridge.

Fire crews called in the Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team and Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help contain the spill, identify the substance and determine where it came from.

Authorities placed absorbent booms across the river in several places to soak up the oily substance and contain the spill. Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins believes the spill was contained Thursday night.

City officials assured residents that Flint's drinking water is safe, because it no longer comes from the Flint River. However, the public is advised to avoid all contact with the river until further notice.

About a year ago, the Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team was called to the Flint River for a similar situation. A mystery substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.

Lockhart Chemical was eventually identified as the source of the spill. The company is being forced to fund clean up efforts and filed for bankruptcy back in October.

A no-contact order for the Flint River was in effect until December -- six months after the spill.