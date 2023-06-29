 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Hazardous material spilled into Flint River again

An unknown oily substance spilled into the Flint River on Thursday for the second time in about 14 months.

The Flint Fire Department began investigating the spill around 7:30 p.m. after a fisherman noticed a sheen on the water near the Utah Avenue bridge.

Fire crews called in the Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team and Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help contain the spill, identify the substance and determine where it came from.

Authorities placed absorbent booms across the river in several places to soak up the oily substance and contain the spill. Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins believes the spill was contained Thursday night.

City officials assured residents that Flint's drinking water is safe, because it no longer comes from the Flint River. However, the public is advised to avoid all contact with the river until further notice.

About a year ago, the Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team was called to the Flint River for a similar situation. A mystery substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.

Lockhart Chemical was eventually identified as the source of the spill. The company is being forced to fund clean up efforts and filed for bankruptcy back in October.

A no-contact order for the Flint River was in effect until December -- six months after the spill.

