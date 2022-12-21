Head-on crash claims life of 33-year-old woman from Saginaw area

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area woman died in a head-on crash in the Hemlock area on Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on on North Hemlock Road just north of the Richland Township Public Safety Department station.
Police say a 33-year-old woman was driving a white SUV erratically, so officers attempted to make a traffic stop. But the SUV went into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it hit another SUV head-on.
Police say 33-year-old woman from the Saginaw area died from her injuries in the crash. The driver of the other SUV was hospitalized in unknown condition Wednesday evening.
The Richland Township Department of Public Safety will continue investigating the crash.