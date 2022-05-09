Head-on crash in Flint leaves two men in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a head-on collision on Flint's south side Sunday evening.
Flint police say a Honda ATV heading south on Averill Avenue crashed head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Equinox near the intersection with Lapeer Road around 8:40 p.m.
Police say 20-year-old Dawson Foco and 18-year-old Jonathan Lee Faircloth Luna were rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where both were listed in critical condition Monday morning.
The Flint Police Department did not specify which vehicles the two victims were operating when the crash happened. Investigators don't believe either man was speeding or intoxicated.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.