Healthcare for the Homeless Day event at the Hamilton Community Health Network

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hamilton Community Health Network is hosting a week of events during National Health Center Week.
The focus on Tuesday was Healthcare for the Homeless Day, which spotlights Flint's underprivileged community.
The event took place at the Hamilton-Flint Clinic on Root Street, and it offered resources to those without stable housing, including showers, laundry services, medical support and clothing.
The event also featured music entertainment and food trucks.
The organization will host a Good Food Giveaway on Wednesday and a Family Fun Day on Friday.