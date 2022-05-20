Heartbeat Greater Flint helping parents in need of formula

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The shut down of Abbott Laboratories has left parents of formula dependent babies scrambling for their next bottle.
The Michigan manufacturer produces 43% of all U.S. formula.
In Flint, there is a local non-profit that has a small supply of formula that they are making available to parents.
"The Mission has always been to help women who are pregnant and need help," said Barbara Daniel, founding organizer of Heartbeat Greater Flint.
Anything a baby might need can be found inside their small house style building on Fourth Street in Flint.
"We have a clothing room with clothing for children from 0 months up to probably a size 14 would you say? 12 or 14," said Daniel.
Heartbeat also caries baby items like car seats and cribs.
"We have anything that a baby might need." she said.
Daniel packs a bag of clothes for father who comes once a month to pick up items for his children. The father, who did not want to be interviewed, grabs his bag and tells Daniel and another volunteer "God bless you."
When it comes to the current formula shortage, Daniel said she has never seen anything like it. She is getting panic calls from parents and grandparents. "They are like help we can't find any formula anywhere."
The very thing that babies need to survey in high demand and short supply.
"We don't have all kinds but we are trying to help as much as we can," she said.
Heartbeat has a few dozen donated cans of baby formula on the shelves. It is like gold for parents scrambling to feed their babies.
They are coming from near and far to get it.
"We had a phone call today from a lady in Jackson, Michigan who was looking for formula," said Daniel.
" We had several come from a little closer, but still like Port Huron or Imlay City or further out of town than we have ever had before."
If anyone is looking for formula or other baby resources, Heartbeat Greater Flint may be able to help. Contact them at (810) 232-3101.