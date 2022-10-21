Heavy absentee voting could delay results in Michigan on Election Night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Secretary of State's Office warns that a significant amount of absentee voting on Nov. 8 could lead to delays in tabulating results on Election Night.

Lawmakers passed a bipartisan plan to allow some clerks to pre-process absentee ballots for two days before the election. That way, all they have to do on Election Day is run absentee ballots through counting machines.

Some clerks say that won't actually help, which could cause a delay in some races being called.

Gary Parr is one of the more than 400,000 Michigan voters to return their absentee ballots ahead of the November election. Parr said folks in his circle are following suit in voting absentee.

"But the convenience, the time to do the research and not having to hustle," he said.

More than 1.7 million voters in Michigan have requested to vote absentee, which is a record. That has some clerks concerned about processing those ballots along with in-person ballots in a timely manner.

"They really dragged their feet in dragging this legislation," said Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. "It got passed at what I will say at the 11th hour and it's limited in it's scope."

Even after lawmakers signed off on a plan to allow clerks in communities of over 10,000 people to pre-process ballots up to two days in advance, some clerks offices say it was simply too late to adjust their systems or train staff.

With a large amount of absentee ballots expected, the Secretary of State's Office says Michigan could see a delay in receiving vote totals.

"The end of vote counting probably won't be done until about 24 hours after the polls close," Rollow said.

The city of Flint is taking advantage of pre-processing absentee ballots. So far Interim Clerk Davina Donahue said 8,600 absentee ballots have been requested with almost half returned so far.

"Being the largest community in the county, naturally it takes a long time for things to get done," Donahue said.

She's optimistic that the city can get all of those ballots counted on Election Night.

"We have requested to have the Sunday and Monday before the election for pre-processing, which makes a big difference on how we can get things done on Election Day," Donahue said.

Even though there might be a delay, the Secretary of State's Office says it's not all bad. They say it shows how clerks are being thorough and making sure they get accurate results.