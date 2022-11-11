Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School.

The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

Additional fire departments have been requested to respond.

Flint Central High School closed in 2009 and has remained vacant since. Flint Community Schools has debated the future of the historic building and neighboring Whittier Classical Academy for years.

The Flint school board deadlocked on a vote last month to demolish the campus at a cost of about $3 million. Some board members balked at the cost while the district continues losing money.

