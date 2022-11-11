 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School.

The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

Additional fire departments have been requested to respond.

Flint Central High School closed in 2009 and has remained vacant since. Flint Community Schools has debated the future of the historic building and neighboring Whittier Classical Academy for years.

The Flint school board deadlocked on a vote last month to demolish the campus at a cost of about $3 million. Some board members balked at the cost while the district continues losing money.

ABC12 News has a crew on the scene. Watch for updates on air and online as this story develops.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you