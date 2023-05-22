Hemlock High School senior killed, 3 teens injured in crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A senior nearing graduation from Hemlock High School died and three other teens were injured in a crash allegedly caused by speeding and drunken driving early Saturday.
Michigan State Police say the four teens were riding in a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading south on 7 Mile Road near Freeland Road in Bay County around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the truck went off the road, crashed into a ditch full of water and hit a driveway embankment. Ambulances rushed all four occupants to area hospitals.
The 18-year-old Hemlock High School senior was pronounced dead of his injuries. The 18-year-old male driver from Saginaw, a 15-year-old boy from Saginaw and a 16-year-old boy from St. Charles also suffered serious injuries.
The three surviving victims remained hospitalized Sunday night.
Michigan State Police believe the driver was speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened. Investigators will continue looking into what caused the crash.