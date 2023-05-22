Hemlock schools mourn high school senior killed in weekend crash

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County school communities are grieving Monday after a crash claimed the life of a high school senior and badly injured three other teenagers.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday on 7 Mile Road in Bay County's Frankenlust Township. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Dax Burk, who was a senior at Hemlock High School and only days away from graduation. Two students who attend St. Charles schools were badly injured.
Memorials for Burk were set up outside Hemlock High School and at the crash scene on 7 Mile Road.
Michigan State Police say a pickup truck carrying four teenagers was heading south on 7 Mile Road, when the driver went off the road into a ditch partially filled with water. The truck slammed into a driveway culvert.
Burk, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 18-year-old driver from Saginaw, a 15-year-old from Saginaw and a 16-year-old from St. Charles, all males, were badly injured and remained in area hospitals Monday.
Police believe the teens were returning from a party north of Bay County when they crashed. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck released a statement, saying "our hearts break. The family and friends of Dax Burk continue to be in all of our thoughts and prayers."
Counselors were on hand at Hemlock schools Monday.
Two of the teens injured are students at St. Charles Community Schools.
"This is a tough situation," said St. Charles Superintendent Mark Benson.
He said the two districts, along with the Saginaw Intermediate School District, have been working together to make sure anyone who needs help coping with the tragedy gets it during this graduation season.
"We've assembled a crisis support team that is there to support the staff and students throughout the day, and as needed they have gone and visited them," Benson said.
Michigan State Police will continue investigating the crash.