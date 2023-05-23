Hemlock superintendent remembers Dax Burk, who died days before graduation

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - The superintendent of the Hemlock Public School District opened up about a recent tragic crash that claimed the life of a high school senior in the district days before graduation.

The community held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday in memory of Hemlock High School senior Dax Burk, who lost his life in a crash over the weekend. Three other students from Saginaw and St. Charles sustained serious injuries.

Hemlock students are working to beautify the school's memorial garden in Burk's honor. Hemlock Superintendent Donald Killingbeck said the situation is tragic.

"Our hearts break with the family and the friends of Dax Burk. He was a student here from kindergarten on and had a bright future ahead of him," Killingbeck said.

He remembered Burk as a jokester. Burk was attending the Saginaw Career Complex to study the HVAC trade, which he was planning as a career after high school.

"And so, to see his life cut short, it's tragic," Killingbeck said.

The candlelight vigil was held after Tuesday's baccalaureate ceremony at 8 p.m. in the memorial garden. Michigan State Police continue to investigate the crash.