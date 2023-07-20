Hidden Harvest helps cut down on food waste in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, somewhere between 30 and 40 percent of Michigan's food supply is lost to waste. Hidden Harvest in Saginaw is working to cut down those numbers by giving back to those in need.
"Some of our soup kitchens are serving 600 individual meals a day," said Jeremiah Janze, Program Manager for Hidden Harvest. "So, when we're able to supplement food free of cost that otherwise would have gone to waste, it's just a great thing."
Drivers for Hidden Harvest are out every day collecting food from grocery stores and restaurants like KFC and Starbucks that would otherwise go to waste. Drivers like Matthew Crowe say you would be surprised by the quantity, and the quality of the food they collect.
"I go to 15 to 20 different stores, bakeries, restaurants a day to pickup leftover food or things that aren't good enough to sell but it's still good enough to use," said Crowe
Hidden Harvest says they are on track to rescue 3 million pounds of food this year alone. That adds to the over 50 million pounds they've redistributed since they were founded in 1994.
Crowe says every little bit they can give back helps.
"It's definitely better that someone who needs it can eat the food as opposed to trashing it," said Crowe
For more information on how you can donate to Hidden Harvest: https://hiddenharvestshares.org/