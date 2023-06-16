Hiring event Friday for the Flint Police Department

FENTON (WJRT) - A hiring event for the Flint Police Department is going on Friday afternoon at the Michigan Works Fenton Service Center on Owen Rd in Fenton.
The hiring event organized by the Genesee Shiawassee Thumb Michigan Works agency is taking place from 1 to 4 p.m.
Flint police are looking for both Full and Part Time Officers. The City of Flint is also looking for candidates to take part in their police academy.
To learn more about hiring events across Mid-Michigan, visit the GST Michigan works website at gstmiworks.org/upcoming-events/.