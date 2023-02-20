 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up
to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Historic Bay City church building to be sold in online auction

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Joseph Church will be available to bid on starting at noon on Tuesday until 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – A historic Bay City church building will be sold in an online auction that’ll start at $1.

St. Joseph Church was built in 1906 and is located just minutes away from I-75 on 3rd Street near Maplewood Park.

After the parish merged with St. John the Evangelist in Essexville and St. Norbert in Munger in 2014, the St. Joseph Church campus has been used only on special occasions.

The 9,000-square-foot building is described as a redevelopment opportunity on the RI Marketplace listing.

Bidding on St. Joseph Church will begin on Tuesday at noon and will end at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Recommended for you