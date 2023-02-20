Historic Bay City church building to be sold in online auction

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – A historic Bay City church building will be sold in an online auction that’ll start at $1.
St. Joseph Church was built in 1906 and is located just minutes away from I-75 on 3rd Street near Maplewood Park.
After the parish merged with St. John the Evangelist in Essexville and St. Norbert in Munger in 2014, the St. Joseph Church campus has been used only on special occasions.
The 9,000-square-foot building is described as a redevelopment opportunity on the RI Marketplace listing.
Bidding on St. Joseph Church will begin on Tuesday at noon and will end at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.