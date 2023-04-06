 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Historic Saginaw Street's brick project is set to begin early next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Saginaw Street

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The make-over Saginaw Street is expected to break ground at the start next week, the city of Flint announced Thursday.

Historic Saginaw Street will be closed for construction from Court Street to Third Street starting Monday, April 10. 

Fourth Street between Saginaw Street and Harrison Street will be closed as well. All of the streets are expected to be open again on July 30, 2023.

Historic bricks on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint getting facelift

The Flint City Council approved more funding back in March to rebuild the bricks on Saginaw Street between Court Street and the Flint River.

City officials say the estimated 750,000 bricks have not been updated in nearly a century. The project’s cost to the city of Flint is nearly $3.5 million.

The full brick installation project may take years to complete.

