Historic Saginaw Street's brick project is set to begin early next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The make-over Saginaw Street is expected to break ground at the start next week, the city of Flint announced Thursday.
Historic Saginaw Street will be closed for construction from Court Street to Third Street starting Monday, April 10.
Fourth Street between Saginaw Street and Harrison Street will be closed as well. All of the streets are expected to be open again on July 30, 2023.
The Flint City Council approved more funding back in March to rebuild the bricks on Saginaw Street between Court Street and the Flint River.
City officials say the estimated 750,000 bricks have not been updated in nearly a century. The project’s cost to the city of Flint is nearly $3.5 million.
The full brick installation project may take years to complete.