Hogarth Avenue explosion blamed on indoor natural gas leak

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have pinpointed the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint as an indoor natural gas leak.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced the cause on Thursday after state and federal investigators met with several other stakeholders a day earlier to review evidence from the scene.

Barton said investigators are not sure where the natural gas leak originated in the house or what sparked the devastating explosion, which caused the deaths of 3-year-old Nuveah Lucas and 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak.

Several other neighbors were injured. Three houses on Hogarth Avenue were completely destroyed and five others sustained heavy damage.

Dozens of residents on Flint's west side were evacuated for days after the explosion. Some residents still can't return home nearly 10 months after the Nov. 22 blast.

Consumers Energy studied the area in the days after the explosion and determined an underground gas leak was not the cause. Investigators from the Flint Fire Department, Michigan State Police and other agencies determined a gas leak above ground led to the explosion.

