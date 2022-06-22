Holly Historical Society looks to preserve 200 years of history destroyed from fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) -- Residents are walking through downtown Holly Wednesday shocked as they see charred buildings left in ruins from the five-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon.
"It's just unbelievable, I just couldn't believe that it was happening," Lloyd Bigham III , board member with the Holly Historical Society said.
The blaze ended up spreading to four historic buildings: the Holly Hotel, Arcade Antiques, Andy's Place and the Moose Lodge.
Many of these buildings date back to the mid 1800s. The historic Holly Hotel was built back in 1893. But Vice President of the Holly Historical Society, Nicole Edwards said that this isn't the towns first massive fire that left the historic hotel in ruins.
"Specifically on the site where the Holly Hotel is located, this is the fifth fire that that piece of property has experienced. In the 1870s the Washington house was there that burned down. In 1891 the first hotel was built on that site and in 1907 there was a fire," Edwards explained. "Then it was rebuilt as the Allen Dorf, and in 1913, there was another fire. And finally, 65 years later on the same day in January of 1978 the Holly Hotel did burn down again."
Each building has gone through multiple renovations over the years. Many residents, including Bigham were not sure if the building was going to make it after the fire in 78'.
"It looked like they were going to raise it look like they're gonna just bring a bulldozer in and take it down and yet they managed to keep it and it has a strong, long history and it's pretty resilient," he said.
Bigham grew up in Holly, with his most distinct memories exploring the antique store.
"It was like my favorite place to go here in town." Bigham said. "It was like a little like a little nook, like little place you can just kind of go and lose yourself."
Bigham and Edwards say the future for these historic buildings are unknown at the moment but whether they rebuild or leave it for their history books, they plan to keep the stories of Holly alive for generations to come.
"We are all very much in love with the idea of the history of our community so I don't see it going away," Edwards said.