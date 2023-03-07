Holly Hotel hoping for share of $1 million historic building grant

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The historic Holly Hotel is asking for the public's help as they continue their rebuild from last summer's destructive fire.

The business is in the running for a national grant that could help in the process.

The Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program by the National Trust for Historic Preservation will award $1 million in grants to 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. to help them make improvements.

The Holly Hotel is asking for nominations to receive the grant. Owners say they'll use the money to preserve and reconstruct the building's Queen Anne Victorian architecture if they win.

The Holly Hotel was one of several businesses and historic buildings damaged when a block of the village's downtown caught fire in June 2022. All of the damaged buildings, including the hotel, date back to the 1800s.

Construction is well under way with rebuilding and restoring the Holly Hotel. The owners posted photos on social media in February showing new framing in place to make the facility weather tight again before interior work begins.

Nominations are open until March 12. Click here to nominate the Holly Hotel.