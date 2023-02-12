 Skip to main content
Holly Hotel's framework in place after devastating fire

The Holly Hotel is continuing its rebuilding efforts after a massive fire destroyed the building.

The hotel posted a photo showing the latest framework being added, saying "as soon as she is buttoned up we can start on the inside!"

The reconstruction of the Holly Hotel started last month, after a devastating six-alarm fire broke out through Battle Alley in the historic downtown Holly back in June.

The fire caused heavy damage to the historic Holly Hotel and damaged several other businesses in a half block of the downtown area. Many of the damaged buildings were constructed in the 1800s.

