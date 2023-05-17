Honor Flight brings Bay City veteran to war memorials in Washington

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Dozens of Mid-Michigan veterans were honored for their service in Washington, D.C. as part of an Honor Flight on Wednesday.
The nonprofit Mid-Michigan Honor Flight gave these veterans the trip of a lifetime. It was an emotional day as they visited the war monuments in Washington honoring the service they and thousands of other soldiers gave.
The trip included 88-year old Ronald Gavord of Bay City. He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Gavord is confident, kind and humble after his upbringing in a family of 12. He shrugs off his decision to become a soldier in 1953.
"As I got older, I just figured I had to go off and do something. So I joined the Army," Gavord said.
He was only 17 when he enlisted, so his mother had to sign the paperwork for the U.S. Army.
"Us guys, when I was a kid that age, we were gung ho. We had come out of the second world war and we thought, we'll show them," Gavord said.
He was placed in the Seventh Infantry Division, 17th Regiment, Charlie Company and shipped off to Korea for what some call "the forgotten war."
"I've always been disappointed over that, to be honest, because you always called the police action. But you know, it was actually a war. People were fighting and dying," Gavord said.
He and thousands of other U.S. service members were subjected to constant combat in deadly cold temperatures with just two pairs of socks in Korea.
"It was hard very hard. It was cold, very brutal," Gavord said. "Our clothes weren't quite up to par. But we were just starting to get boots and stuff that was that was kind of better on our feet in the trenches."
Gavord kept his head up and followed orders. He downplays his skill as a marksman and honor of being second in his class for Morse Code.
"It was high, I guess. Maybe 30 words a minute," Gavord said. "But that's a lot of dots and dips."
At one point in battle, he saved himself and another soldier from becoming buried alive.
"The bunker caved in and we were just buried under it," Gavord said. "And I threw my arm out like this, and that's the only thing that was out. So I dug all night. Dug him out and me out."
But Gavord doesn't consider himself a hero.
"I gave a little bit. Some gave all, you know," he said.
He looked back at photos, memories and mementoes before his Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. this week. Gavord traveled with his daughter, Tina.
"I guess to spend time together, going off and doing something a little different," he said.
His bride of 66 years wished him well ahead of the memorable trip.
"It's going to be the most wonderful thing. He's going to really love it," said Darlene Gavord. "And for him to see the Korean monument is going to be everything."
Ronald was looking forward to sharing the experience with dozens of other veterans just like they shared their time in battle.
"You didn't know each other but you bonded together real quick. Like you knew each other for a long time," he said.