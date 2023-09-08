Honor Flight: Mid-Michigan veterans back home from Washington

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - This week, dozens of veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight from Mid-Michigan.

Some veterans got to see the war memorials for the very first time.

The trip was made possible through the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight organization. Its mission is Honoring Michigan Heroes.





Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Korean War and World War II made the trip to Washington. Everyone of them has a story, from a 96-year-old World War II Vet from Genesee County to a female Vietnam veteran from Gratiot County, who got to see the Vietnam Memorial Wall for the very first time.

It was a journey of reflection, honor, and celebration.

From the moment 96-year-old Bob West walked through the doors at Bishop International Airport in Flint on Tuesday morning, the World War II Vet from Flushing was ready for the trip of a lifetime.

Seventy-five veterans from Mid-Michigan and beyond were with West for the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, flying out of Flint Bishop for the first time. After a plane ride from Flint to Baltimore, the veterans arrived at their hotel, filled with excitement for the next day ahead.

West and his son, Robert West Jr., made sure to take it all in.

"I just can't believe it's all happening," the elder West said.

"I'm hoping that he can, you know, have fun, and enjoy the experience," his son said.

The next day, the first stop on the tour was the World War II Memorial. West Sr. made sure to take in every moment.

"Well, finally I get to see it," he said.

After stopping to take pictures at the Michigan pillar, he had a moment of reflection, reading part of an inscription.

"They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices," West Sr. said, trying not to choke up.

He stopped at a sea of gold stars that represent the more than 400,000 lives lost, including the life of his older brother.

"I'll never forget it," West Sr. said.

"They go through the whole gamut from unbelief of 'Somebody's doing this for me,' to finally realizing that their service meant something to someone," said Robert Green, president of Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

Green says it is people like Bob that motivate him to make these trips happen and the story of those like Judy Hoover from Gratiot County.

"She is one of very few females that actually served on the ground in Vietnam that wasn't a nurse," said Green.

We were there as she saw the Vietnam War Memorial Wall for the very first time.

"It's overwhelming, all the people," Hoover said. "My heart feels healed a little bit, seeing the names."

Hoover was part of the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a somber reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The remainder of the trip included stops at the Women in Service, Marine Corps and Air Force memorials, and the Iwo Jima Monument -- a moment frozen in time in the fight for freedom -- all opportunities for these veterans to pause.

"To have them come up to you and say, 'Thank you for healing me. I didn't know that I had this big scar. And the healing has begun. You've started this healing process for me.' It's huge," said Green.

Part of that healing includes celebration. A sea of people showed up at Bishop International Airport to welcome the veterans back home with cheers.

"The lack of respect that they got when they got home, that's no longer the feeling," said Green.

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight organization is a nonprofit and relies on donations to take these veterans to Washington. This was its 16th trip.

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight organization is a nonprofit and relies on donations to take these veterans to Washington. This was its 16th trip.