Honor Flight: World War II veteran prepares for trip to Washington

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Next week will be the trip of a lifetime for a number of Mid-Michigan veterans, as they board a plane from Bishop International Airport in Flint and fly to Washington, D.C. on an honor flight.
The more than 70 veterans will be able to see all the war memorials, visit Arlington National Cemetery and experience the Changing of the Guard.
One of the veterans, 96-year-old World War II veteran Robert West Sr. of Flushing, will be making the journey to learn more about his story.
"Whenever the war broke out, that was the first thing I wanted to do, was to go, because my brother had already gone and was killed. So I was next in line," West said.
West now spends his days at Abbey Park, a senior living facility in Grand Blanc, where his picture hangs on the Veterans' Wall of Honor.
"I had to get permission from my parents because I was only 17," he said.
At the young age of 17, he joined the Navy and the fight for freedom in World War II. His oldest brother, Richard West, died in the Battle of Coral Sea. He was determined to join the fight.
"I don't remember how long I was on that destroyer," West said.
The details may be a little fuzzy now, but there are moments that still stand out in his mind.
"We were in some rough seas one time -- I remember that -- where the ship would go up, almost out of the water and going banging down. I remember that," he said.
West was a cook on the ship. His son, Mark, has made a point to gather his father's military records to learn more about his service.
"They were actually on their way to Japan to support the fights over there during Hiroshima. So then they spun around and came back," said Mark.
He gets a little emotional thinking about his dad's service and dedication.
"You can't say enough about that generation. I mean, he basically came out of high school, did what he knew needed to be done, regardless of the consequences, because he knew protecting the country was the best thing to do. It just ... it means a lot," said Mark.
Bob served in the Navy for the next four years. He eventually landed in Michigan, attended the General Motors Institute and worked in the automotive industry.
He married the love of his life, Leota, at age 25 and raised four boys. She passed away last year at the age of 90 after 70 years of marriage.
"He taught me to be the man I am today," said Mark.
He says he is excited for the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight organization to fly his dad and other vets to Washington.
"I think it's just a special thing that this organization's doing to be able to take all of these guys down there and give them one last 'hoorah,'" said Mark.
"I'm so proud of being a part of it," said Bob.
Bob was there when the World War II Memorial was unveiled in 2004. But he did not get a chance to really take it in.
"I said, 'Well I'm coming back! Regardless.' So that's what I was waiting for, this day," Bob said.
He plans on embracing the moment.
"You should embrace every moment of every day and make sure that you live for it," said Bob.
It is that outlook that makes his family so proud.
"I just want to think him for his service and appreciate everything you've done, you've taught me. And you made our country great," said Mark.
Bob, along with 75 other veterans, will be flying out Sept. 5 from Flint. It is the first Honor Flight out of Bishop International Airport.
ABC12 News will be providing special coverage of the Honor Flight next week.