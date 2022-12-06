House fire leaves serious damage on Flint's south side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused damage to a home in Flint this afternoon.
The home in the 700 block of Huron Street near Grand Traverse Street on the city's south side caught fire around 4 p.m.
Investigators say the house was occupied, but no one was there when it caught fire and no injuries were reported. Smoke and flames heavily damaged a bedroom area of the home.
The Flint Fire Department was working to put out hot spots about 15 minutes after the fire was reported. Fire crews responded back to the scene after the fire rekindled later in the evening.