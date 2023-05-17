Humane Society of Genesee County finishes new cat room

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Humane Society of Genesee County is unveiling a newly remodeled cat room.
The new kennels replace metal cages that were about 30 years old. The humane society says the old cages would rust and the metal bars were inconvenient for potential adopters.
Executive Director David Schnieder said the new plexiglass doors also help keep cats from spreading germs.
"They're very nice looking in appearance, but they also have a great ventilation system," he said. "Each one of the individual cages has ventilation that will take the bad air to the outside. We have four banks of cages in each room and each room has its own individual fan to draw that air out."
The project was in the works for over a year at the shelter on Dort Highway in Burton.
The Humane Society of Genesee County is open Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. People who want to adopt a pet also can stop by Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.