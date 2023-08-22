Humane Society of Midland County is offering a special adoption deal

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Humane Society of Midland County is having a special adoption deal for larger dogs in response to the nationwide animal shelter crisis.
The humane society is lowering the adoption fee for all dogs weighing 40 pounds and more to $40 this week.
The shelter says new dogs are arriving daily from various Michigan shelters, pushing the Midland facility to capacity.
"The shelter is beyond overloaded," says the shelter director Beth Wellman. "Shelters are turning away animals in need, and adoptions are extremely down. So we are getting an influx of other shelters requesting help, so they don't have to make tough decisions."
The $40 includes spay/neuter, vaccines, heartworm tests and microchips.
For more information and to see all the adoptable pets, visit their website hsomc.org.